O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist of Little Canada
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist of Little Canada
380 Little Canada Rd. E.
View Map
Louise M. VALENTO

Louise M. VALENTO Obituary
Age 83, of St. Paul Passed June 20, 2019 Proud graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School. Member of Machinists Union. Longtime employee of the Plastics Inc. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Francis; brothers Joe, Mike, Pat; sisters Ann Carroll, Florence Tedesco and Rose Hegner. Survived by sister Frances Snavely; brother-in-law Lyle Snavely; sister-in-law Sharon Valento; many nieces and nephews, especially her loving caregivers Patty Bloyer, Gary Hegner, Lynn Carroll, Debby Flasch; many more great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 2nd at St. John the Evangelist of Little Canada, 380 Little Canada Rd. E. Visitation one hour prior. Burial at church cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
