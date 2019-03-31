|
|
Age 97 of White Bear Lake Born August 15, 1921 in Clearwater, MN. Passed peacefully in her home on March 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Glenn, of 60 years, sisters Leone, Mary and Martha. Survived by nieces, Susan (Ward) Whiting, Beverly (Tom) Morganroth, Diane Nendza, Sharon Cripe, nephew Tim Higgins, , special friends Linda and Tim Murphy, and succeeding generations. Louise's career included working as a governess, employment in retail, the State of Minnesota, McDonnell Aircraft and eventually retiring in 1992 after 33 years with 3M. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, golfing, photography, painting, playing cards, volunteering and spending time at their lake home in Annandale. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice, Morning Glory Home Care and her many other care takers. Louise will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, April 3rd at Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home (515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview). Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the Funeral Home Wednesday. Interment St. Luke's Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019