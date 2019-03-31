Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. YOUNG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise M. YOUNG Obituary
Age 97 of White Bear Lake Born August 15, 1921 in Clearwater, MN. Passed peacefully in her home on March 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Glenn, of 60 years, sisters Leone, Mary and Martha. Survived by nieces, Susan (Ward) Whiting, Beverly (Tom) Morganroth, Diane Nendza, Sharon Cripe, nephew Tim Higgins, , special friends Linda and Tim Murphy, and succeeding generations. Louise's career included working as a governess, employment in retail, the State of Minnesota, McDonnell Aircraft and eventually retiring in 1992 after 33 years with 3M. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, golfing, photography, painting, playing cards, volunteering and spending time at their lake home in Annandale. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice, Morning Glory Home Care and her many other care takers. Louise will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, April 3rd at Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home (515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview). Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the Funeral Home Wednesday. Interment St. Luke's Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now