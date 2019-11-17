|
|
Born on February 9, 1923 Passed away on November 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harvey Gates; parents, Selma (Hoppe) and Reinhold Finger; siblings, Corinne Borchardt, Doris DeZur, Harold Finger, and Kenneth Finger; nephew, Terry DeZur; and niece, Christine Fahey. Survived by her daughter, Pamela Gates; sister-in-law, Clara (Held) Erdman-Finger; nephew, Robin DeZur; and other family and friends. Louise's family would like to thank all the caretakers at Vintage Moments - The Bramblewood Home, especially Kathy Mason and Lisa Butzlaff. Celebration of life at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the . www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019