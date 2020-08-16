Age 91 Was born 12 November 1928 and died 17 April 2020 in her sleep of natural causes at home. In 1950 she married a businessman, Richard W. Colenso. They were retired and lived in Puyallup, WA to be near their daughter. Louise, the youngest of 8 girls, was born in Meadowlands, MN and the family moved a year later to St. Paul and found better work at 3M. The family began attending the Hazel Park Alliance, a church close enough to walk to on cold winter days. It was there she met a neighbor whom she married. They grew up just a few blocks from each other in Hazel Park & graduated from Harding High School, but were not acquainted until 1947. She worked in a bank as a teller and as a freight car tracker for the N.P. Railroad. In 1957 her husband was ordained and she became a pastor's wife & missionary to Native Americans. They lived and served in 6 states and she loved traveling, ultimately to 18 nations on 5 continents. She loved people and loved and taught children, served women's groups, played the piano and hosted many guests, both national and foreign. She did craftwork, needle work, crocheting, sewing and made 41 raggedy Ann & Andy dolls for her grandchildren & others. Louise is survived by Dick, her husband of 70 years, son, David (& Maureen) of Wausaukee, WI, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, 2 sons-in-law (Mark Raether & Bron Smith), 1 brother-in-law (Tom Colenso) and 2 sisters-in-law (Beverly Jolly & Gail Colenso). Preceding her in death were her parents, Stephen & Anna Sontra, 2 daughters, Judith Louise Raether & Jacquelyn Rae Smith, 7 sisters: Virginia, Agnes & Lillian (twins), Orel, Anna, Arlene, Hazel, and 1 granddaughter, Linda. A graveside service will be held for Family & Friends at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul on August 25th at 1pm. Those wishing to so remember her may send gifts to the Colenso-Sontra Family Scholarship at Crown College, 8700 College View Drive, St. Bonifacius, MN 55375.









