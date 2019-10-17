|
|
Died October 13 of cancer at age 79 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Center in St. Paul. Grandmother of Jahi Davie and Ayanna Platt. Mother of Rulani Sono, now known as Micheleine Rhulani Isreal. Daughter of Martha and Stanley Platt (both deceased). Sister of Vincent, Douglas, and Kenneth (deceased). Sister-in-law of Carolyn Nayematsu and Mary Platt. Louise attended Kenwood Elementary School and graduated from Northrup Collegiate School and Oberlin College. She lived by the golden rule – attending to the needs of others, often at a sacrifice to herself. Louise considered herself to be a citizen of the world. Much of her life was dedicated to the assistance of and interface with people from all ethnic backgrounds. She traveled to all corners of the world seeking adventure and human justice. At Louise's request, there will be no service. There will be a reception at a later date – yet to be determined. As you make your next contribution to , consider adding a little extra in memory of Louise. You may contact Douglas Platt at 612-723-0995 for further information.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019