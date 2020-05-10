It is with heartfelt sadness that we must say goodbye to Louise. At 93, Louise passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Preceded in death by husband, Don; parents Julius and Theresa Ohr; siblings Rob (Florence), Otto, Ed (Donna) Ann, Herman (Irene); son-in-law, Denny; best friend, Loretta. Survived by daughters, Ann Grover and Jeanne Skinner; grandchildren Chris, Jess (Ken), and Jeff; great grandson, Jack; sweet grand dog, Angel; brother-in-law, Tony, cousin Gert, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Louise graduated with honors from Washington HS, and was a 1947 Queen of the Snows Princess. In 1950, she married Don, former LA Rams football player, St Paul teacher. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, outgoing sense of humor, and caring, generous heart. Louise had unwavering strength caring for her husband after his pro football career ended due to a brain injury. She was a devoted mom and proud grandma, having a special bond with her grandchildren. Family and friends shared many good times with her at Bayport, Square Lake, Mille Lacs, Hawaii, and Florida. As a long time Shoreview resident and retired from the Catholic Cemeteries ofc., she enjoyed travels and socializing with her dear friends from the pool, Red Hats, and Shoreliners Club. Thank you to all staff at Edgewood Blaine, memory care, and to the Mercy Hospital compassionate care team. Your exceptional care means so much, especially during a pandemic, and you have our deepest gratitude. A private family service was held at St. John the Baptist Church, New Brighton. Louise will be buried alongside her beloved husband, Don, at Calvary Cemetery.