Age 79, of Eagan, MN passed away June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry & Theolene Danner; and brother, Luverene Ostby. Survived by wife of 56 years Margo Danner; daughter, Michele (Michael) Zuercher; grandson, Alex (Lauren) Zuercher; granddaughter, Hannah Zuercher; son, Lowell Jr. (Kathy) Danner; grandson, Benjamin Danner; son, Jason (Jacqui) Danner; grandson, Ethan Danner; brother, Harlan Danner along with numerous nieces and nephews. Lowell was born in Benson, MN, in 1939. He graduated from Benson HS in 1957 and went on to attend Dunwoody Institute where he graduated as a sheet metal worker in 1962. He married Margo in 1963. They lived together in Eagan for 54 years where they raised their family. Lowell was honorably discharged in March 1969 from the armed forces. He was a member of the Zuhrah Shriners of Mpls., MN and the Eagan Lions Club. He loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and volunteering at his church and in the community. Funeral Service 10AM, Friday, June 21st at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3930 Rahn Rd, Eagan. Visitation 4-7PM, Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan and also 1 hr. prior to the service at church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery following the lunch at church. Memorials can be made to Eagan Lions Club or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019