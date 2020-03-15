|
|
Beloved Husband, Dad and Grandpa Age 86, of Shoreview, passed peacefully on March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Jim; and son-in-law, Dick Tein. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Bobbie; sons, Mike (Terri), Dan (Julie); daughters, Mary Jo Tein, Ann Marie (Tim) Robbie, Geralyn Franklin; and 11 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, March 18 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Wednesday. We know your thoughts and prayers will be heard if you are unable to attend. A special thanks to the staff at The Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck for their compassionate care. Ben taught all of us a great deal about dignity, grace, kindness and compassion. We will miss him tremendously. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor or Christo Rey High School. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020