Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map

Lowell "Ben" FRANKLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell "Ben" FRANKLIN Obituary
Beloved Husband, Dad and Grandpa Age 86, of Shoreview, passed peacefully on March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Jim; and son-in-law, Dick Tein. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Bobbie; sons, Mike (Terri), Dan (Julie); daughters, Mary Jo Tein, Ann Marie (Tim) Robbie, Geralyn Franklin; and 11 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, March 18 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Wednesday. We know your thoughts and prayers will be heard if you are unable to attend. A special thanks to the staff at The Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck for their compassionate care. Ben taught all of us a great deal about dignity, grace, kindness and compassion. We will miss him tremendously. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor or Christo Rey High School. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -