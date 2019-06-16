|
Age 95 Formerly of Richfield Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Audrey; children, Michael (Debra), Monica (Gary), Martha (Barry), Mary (Jerry) and Matthew; 14 grand-children; 14 great-grandchildren; and nephew, Larry (Yvonne). Preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Carla; brother, Sheldon (Marian). Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM on Friday (June 21) with visitation starting at 9:30AM at Assumption Catholic Church. 305 East 77th Street in Richfield. Visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (June 20) at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019