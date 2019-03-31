Pioneer Press Obituaries
Lowell Marius OLSON

Lowell Marius OLSON Obituary
Age 74, of Forest Lake, MN Passed away on March 25, 2019, comforted by loved ones, after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Myrtle Olson, and sister, Carlyn Olson. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Patricia (Brooks), daughters Tamara (Brian Edberg), Kristin (Jason) Fountain and son Patrick (Krishnan and Saroj Margabandhu); grandchildren Riley and Bree Fountain; siblings Roger (Tamara), Brian, Sandra (Chris) Rea; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Lowell was a kind man, who loved tinkering in his garage, classic cars, traveling, laughing, a good cup of coffee and most of all, spending time with his family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Birchwood Health Care Center for the compassionate care he received during his stay. Visitation Thursday, April 4th 5-8 PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN. Memorials preferred to Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org. A Navy veteran, Lowell will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
