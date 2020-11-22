Age 75 of Little Canada, Minnesota Went home to Jesus on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Rolla, North Dakota, on May 13, 1945, to Harold and Adele (Schwake) Braun. Lowell is survived by his daughter Sara (Brian) Braun Pitre and their children Luke, Charlie, and Liesl; his brothers Alan (Rosie), David (Marcia), Timothy (Marsha), Thomas (Colleen), and his sisters Miriam Dafoe and Naomi (Dave) Golnitz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Dan Dafoe. The family will gather for a private memorial celebration in the summer of 2021. To God be the Glory!









