Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell SISSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell Richard SISSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell Richard SISSON Obituary
Died October 22, 2019 Lowell resided in Port St. Lucie, Florida with his caring significant other, Nancy McGhee. Lowell is survived by three children: son Mark Sisson and wife Kristi, stepdaughter Jane Stibbe and husband Craig, stepdaughter Theresa Hoernemann and husband Warren; grandchildren Wesley, Macie, Kevin, Aileen, Angie, John, Dan; great grandchildren Alexia, Gabe, Zoey, Collin, Connor, June. Lowell is preceded in death by his wife, Helen and a grandson, Matthew Stibbe. Lowell will be buried at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis. MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -