Died October 22, 2019 Lowell resided in Port St. Lucie, Florida with his caring significant other, Nancy McGhee. Lowell is survived by three children: son Mark Sisson and wife Kristi, stepdaughter Jane Stibbe and husband Craig, stepdaughter Theresa Hoernemann and husband Warren; grandchildren Wesley, Macie, Kevin, Aileen, Angie, John, Dan; great grandchildren Alexia, Gabe, Zoey, Collin, Connor, June. Lowell is preceded in death by his wife, Helen and a grandson, Matthew Stibbe. Lowell will be buried at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis. MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019