Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
LowElla M. STEVENSON

LowElla M. STEVENSON Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Age 92 of Lake Elmo, formerly of Roseville; passed away peacefully November 24, 2019. Survived by husband of 69 years, William; children, Sandy (John Watson), Bill (Lisa), and Jim; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other family, and friends. LowElla was the glue of the Stevenson family, always planning and organizing events and celebrations. She was a warm, welcoming, humble woman who was devoted to her family. A celebration of her life will take place from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Monday, December 2 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. The family wishes to thank Carter Care and Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their care of LowElla. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019
