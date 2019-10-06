|
Age 76 of Eagan Passed away September 23, 2019. Retired from Waldeland Jewelers, Eagan. Preceded in death by her son, Jared; parents, John and Sally. Survived by her husband of 36 years, Tim Wandzel; children, Jon Speir (Christine), Ramonia Fleetwood (Roger), Rebecca Speir (Mark), Reada Hickman (Geoff) and Reveena Swearengin (Patrick); grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Shelby Bergland (Dale) and Dennis Runkle (Cheralyn); other loving family and many friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12th, 11:00 am with visitation 10:00 am at Bear Creek Church, 74727 265th St., Grand Meadow, MN. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019