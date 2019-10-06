Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LuAnn WANDZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LuAnn (Runkle) WANDZEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LuAnn (Runkle) WANDZEL Obituary
Age 76 of Eagan Passed away September 23, 2019. Retired from Waldeland Jewelers, Eagan. Preceded in death by her son, Jared; parents, John and Sally. Survived by her husband of 36 years, Tim Wandzel; children, Jon Speir (Christine), Ramonia Fleetwood (Roger), Rebecca Speir (Mark), Reada Hickman (Geoff) and Reveena Swearengin (Patrick); grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Shelby Bergland (Dale) and Dennis Runkle (Cheralyn); other loving family and many friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12th, 11:00 am with visitation 10:00 am at Bear Creek Church, 74727 265th St., Grand Meadow, MN. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LuAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.