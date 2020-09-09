Luba PERCHYSHYN

Age 96, of St. Anthony Village Preceded by husband Elko; sisters Olga and Johanna; and brother Earl. Survived by daughter Natalie Perchyshyn and son Elko (Deanna) Perchyshyn; grandchildren Eric, Natasha (James) Allyson Luba and Elko Earl; great-grandson Eamon. Visitation at ST. MICHAEL'S AND ST. GEORGE'S UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 505 NE 4th St. Thursday from 5 to 7 PM with Panachyda Service at 7 PM. Family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Family prefers memorials. www.kozlakradulovich.com
