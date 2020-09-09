1/1
Luba PERCHYSHYN
Age 96, of St. Anthony Village Preceded by husband Elko; sisters Olga and Johanna; and brother Earl. Survived by daughter Natalie Perchyshyn and son Elko (Deanna) Perchyshyn; grandchildren Eric, Natasha (James) Allyson Luba and Elko Earl; great-grandson Eamon. Visitation at ST. MICHAEL'S AND ST. GEORGE'S UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 505 NE 4th St. Thursday from 5 to 7 PM with Panachyda Service at 7 PM. Family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Family prefers memorials. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. MICHAEL'S AND ST. GEORGE'S UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH
SEP
10
Service
07:00 PM
ST. MICHAEL'S AND ST. GEORGE'S UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-8869
