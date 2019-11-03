|
|
Age 89, of Woodbury, MN Formerly of Babbitt, MN Passed away peacefully at New Perspective Senior Living on October 27, 2019. Luke was born on October 18, 1930 in Ely, MN. He served in the US Army as a sergeant from 1953 to 1955. Luke worked at Reserve Mining Co. from 1955-1986 in Babbitt, MN. He married Dorothy Jane McBride on June 22, 1957 and was married for 31 years. Luke is survived by his children, Paul (Linda) of Woodbury, MN, Mary (Joe) Shaughnessy of Lindstrom, MN and Cecilia (Mark) Cullum of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren, Ryan (Christa Hahn) and Miranda; his great-grandson, Jasper; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his his wife, Dorothy; parents, Luka and Katarina and his siblings, Joseph, Catherine, Julie (Mavetz) and Frank. The family would like to thank the staffs of New Perspective Senior Living in Woodbury and Brighton Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. VISITATION will be THURSDAY, November 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. MASS of Christian Burial FRIDAY, November 8, 2019 at 10 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service (9:00-10:00 AM) at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN. A reception will follow the Mass at church. Interment FRIDAY, November 29, 2019, Argo Cemetery, Babbitt, MN. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019