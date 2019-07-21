|
Age 97, formerly of Shoreview, MN Joined her Lord and Savior on Wed., July 17, 2019 in Duluth. Lucy was born in Center City, MN on Dec. 14, 1921 to Arnold and Adeline Sellman and graduated from North Branch High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Everett in 1999; sister Bev and nephew Randy Johnson. Lucy is survived by her daughters, LouAnne (Butch) Derksen, Duluth and Cynde Trulson of Tucson, AZ.; grand children, Tim Derksen and Heather (Peter) Gould. Great grandchildren, J.J. and Spencer Reyes and Dawsen Derksen and Kendall, Brooklyn and Nash Gould; her twin sister, Luella Johnson, sister, Bonnie (Frank) Jerrick; niece, Georgene Bergstrom and nephew, Todd Johnson. Lucy had a love of nature and loved exploring outdoors. She shared this adventure with many children as a guide at Rose Warner Nature Center for 28 years. Game playing and being with family and friends was so special to her. Lucy will be greatly missed by all. Services will be 11am Thursday, Aug. 8th at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 16023 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, MN. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Essentia Hospice, 330 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805 or Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Rd., Duluth, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019