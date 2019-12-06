Pioneer Press Obituaries
1931 - 2019
Lou, a beloved wife, mother of nine children, grandmother of ten, and great grandmother of ten, was a kind, compassionate, generous woman who will be greatly missed! Her bright light will continue to shine in those she loved and the many who loved her. Born in St. Paul, MN on Feb. 19, 1931, and died in St. Paul, MN on Dec. 2, 2019. Preceded by her husband John, granddaughter Angela, and son-in-law Jim. Survived by children John, Fran (wife Maura), Mary, Jim, Clare, Edmond (wife Mary), Paula (husband Matt), Christopher, and Luanne. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave. St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour before the Mass. Luncheon at 12:15 to 1:45 at St. Sahag Armenian Church, 203 No. Howell St., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2PM, Assembly Area 5. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Caring & Sharing Hands, 525 N 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55405.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2019
