Age 85 Entered Heaven on January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Gordon, 5 brothers & 2 sisters. Survived by sons Jim (Jenny), John (Ann), Bob (Joan) and daughter Julie (Jim) Sutmar, sister Millie (Eldred) Anderson and brother Art (Charlene) Burch, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lucille was born in Sand Lake, WI & moved to the Cities in her early teens. Lu & Gordy shared a loving 62 yr marriage in Highland Park & were members of Gloria Dei & North Heights Churches. She loved her friends, golf, fishing, flowers, and especially her grandkids and family. She is dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held with private interment at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020