Age 97, our Little Sister of the Poor, died July 1, 2020, at Holy Family Residence, St. Paul. Born in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, Sr. Lucille was the 6th of 12 children born to Fred and Rose Botz. Sr. Lucille pronounced her Vows on May 2, 1962 in Queens Village, NY. She would have celebrated 65 years as a Little Sister of the Poor in October, serving the last 18 years in St. Paul. Her Community, Jeanne Jugan Associates, Employees, Volunteers and Friends valued Sister's witness of her calling, her love of the Blessed Mother, the Rosary and the Elderly Poor. Survived by her sisters Dorothy Ahrens and Muriel Vonada; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Evelyn Hitt & Alma Saunders; brothers Clarence, Dave, Robert, Fred Jr., Paul, Edwin & Arthur J. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 4:00pm Wake Service on Monday, July 6th and Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:30am will be private. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations honoring the Elderly Poor served by Sr. Lucille may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. South, St. Paul, MN. 55102. 651-698-2796