Age 91, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully May 13, 2020. Lucille is survived by 4 children Jerry (Maria), Janelle, Judy (Scott) Alverson, Jill (Kurtis) TeGantvoort; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grand children. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard of 34 years; daughter Julianne; parents Arthur and Myrtle, brother Luther and infant sister. A private service will be held with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.