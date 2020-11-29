Age 87 of Roseville Went home to be with Jesus Nov. 26, 2020. Survived by husband of 65 years, Jerry; sons, David (friend Cynthia Kommers) and Kevin Laden; grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Frieda (Schmidt) Hoeppner; sister, Dorothy Ahlman and brother, Harvey Hoeppner. Active member of Como Park Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Lucille will be remembered for her kind, sweet, loving disposition and beautiful smile. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville at Lexington for the loving care they provided for Lucille in the last months of her life. Memorials preferred to Como Park Lutheran Church Music Fund or KTIS Radio.