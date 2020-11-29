1/1
Lucille Elfrieda (Hoeppner) LADEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87 of Roseville Went home to be with Jesus Nov. 26, 2020. Survived by husband of 65 years, Jerry; sons, David (friend Cynthia Kommers) and Kevin Laden; grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Frieda (Schmidt) Hoeppner; sister, Dorothy Ahlman and brother, Harvey Hoeppner. Active member of Como Park Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Lucille will be remembered for her kind, sweet, loving disposition and beautiful smile. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville at Lexington for the loving care they provided for Lucille in the last months of her life. Memorials preferred to Como Park Lutheran Church Music Fund or KTIS Radio.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved