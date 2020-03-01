Home

Lucille ZIEBOL
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Lucille Esther (Herbst) ZIEBOL

Lucille Esther (Herbst) ZIEBOL Obituary
Age 87 of Richfield & St. Paul Ran into the loving arms of Jesus on February 28th, 2020. Lucille was the last of 10 children, mother of 9 children, a wife for 38 years, & a nurse for 60 years. Class of 1950 Foley High School. After graduating from the St. Cloud School of Nursing she worked as a surgical nurse (for some of the first open heart surgeries), hospital nurse, & home care nurse. Lucille said her job was like "going out to play." Her hobbies included sewing & quilting, gardening, remodeling & painting, and laughing. Lucille had a sharp wit and provided a loving presence to all around her. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; 9 siblings; 2 grandchildren. Survived by children: Tom, Jane, Lynn (Rob) Woods, Brenda (John) Burnham, Katheryn, Paul (Kim), Doug, Jeff, Jerry (Yelena); 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; loving extended family & friends. Visitation 4-7PM Fri., March 6th at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral and Cremation, 575 Snelling Ave. S. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM on Sat., March 7th at Nativity of Our Lord, 1900 Stanford Ave., St. Paul with Visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial Mon., March 9th 10AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020
