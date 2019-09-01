Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille LICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille F. (Pryzibilla) LICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille F. (Pryzibilla) LICK Obituary
Received into Heaven on Aug 29, 2019 Age 91 She joins loving husband, Robert; infant son, Bryan; and son, Robert Jr. Forever in the hearts of sons, Ken and Scott; daughter, Lynne (Porky) Valento Scharffbillig; grandchildren, Brian Lick and Kari (Javier) Valento; great-grandchildren, Giada "Gigi" and Jaden; and granddog, Tiki. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at Lakeview Hospice and the Gables of Boutwells Landing, Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.