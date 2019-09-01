|
|
Received into Heaven on Aug 29, 2019 Age 91 She joins loving husband, Robert; infant son, Bryan; and son, Robert Jr. Forever in the hearts of sons, Ken and Scott; daughter, Lynne (Porky) Valento Scharffbillig; grandchildren, Brian Lick and Kari (Javier) Valento; great-grandchildren, Giada "Gigi" and Jaden; and granddog, Tiki. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at Lakeview Hospice and the Gables of Boutwells Landing, Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019