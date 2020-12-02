Age 88, of W. St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron, parents Albert and Julia Fazendin. Survived by children Kathy Kuzelka (George), Peggy Finnegan (Dave Faust), Shawn Finnegan (Michelle), Casey Finnegan (Linda), Maureen Wilke (Jeff), Bridget Schwandt (Bill), Clancy Finnegan (Karen), 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sister Lorraine Fisher (Pete) and sister in law Katie Purcell, many nieces, nephews and god children. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be a private funeral Mass. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthews Church or the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation.











