1/1
Lucille "Lu" FINNEGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of W. St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron, parents Albert and Julia Fazendin. Survived by children Kathy Kuzelka (George), Peggy Finnegan (Dave Faust), Shawn Finnegan (Michelle), Casey Finnegan (Linda), Maureen Wilke (Jeff), Bridget Schwandt (Bill), Clancy Finnegan (Karen), 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sister Lorraine Fisher (Pete) and sister in law Katie Purcell, many nieces, nephews and god children. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be a private funeral Mass. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthews Church or the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved