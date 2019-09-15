|
Of Mendota Heights Passed away September 13, 2019 of natural causes after 103 amazing years. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, John Sukalo, grandson Mark Schroeder, and great-grandson Michael Schroeder. She is survived by daughter Dora (Howie) Schroeder; grandkids Scott Schroeder, Tami (Pat) Gallagher, and Kara Schroeder; 11 greats Lisa (Adam) Hjelm, Jessie, Max and Kyle Schroeder, Kayla, Jillian and Kendra Schroeder, Britney, Andie, Corey and Zilla Gallagher, Madalyn Kamundi; 2 great-greats Alex and Lydia Hjelm. Lucille led an independent, unconventional life full of wisdom and opinions, which she imparted whenever she could. She gave inspiration to those around her with her trailblazing efforts and achievements that were way ahead of her time. Our family would like to thank the incredibly kind and caring staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. A private family service was held honoring Lucille's remarkable life. Donations in Lucille's honor can be made to Can Do Canines, Our Lady of Peace or your .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019