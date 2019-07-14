|
|
Age 83 Of Mahtomedi Preceded in death by husband Rudy; brother Jim Newmann. Survived by children, Rick (Ericka), Linda (Craig) Hanson, Lori (John) Owens; grandchildren, Brett, Megan and Drew Keller, Ryan (Karen O'Bryan) and Steven (Sheana) Hanson, Colin (Cassie) and Daniel Owens; step-grandsons Kristopher Pittman and Jacob Chlan; great-grandchildren Brynn Hanson, Ellie Owens; step-great-grandchildren Jaden and Hayze Pittman; siblings, Richard (Sandy) Neumann, Terri Benik, Carol (Dave Yost) Neumann; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, July 15, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E. County Rd E., WBL and one hour before Mass at Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019