Age 89 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Howard; 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by brother, Clarence (Maryann); sister, Elaine; son, Jeff (Jan); daughter, Lisa (Tim); grandchildren, Angie (Jeffrey), Brandon (Tiffani), Dustin & Ryder; 6 great-grandchildren; also other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, September 24th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Private Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. You will be greatly missed by all! www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com