"Harv" Age 92 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Laura and Oscar Dale Harvey and brother Marvin. Survived by husband of 63 years, Clark; children Cary (Kathleen), Julie (Gene), Craig, Michelle (Errol); grandchildren Jason, Kelly (Pat), Nicole (Charlie), Colin, Aaron, Eric; great-grandson Devin, cousin and best friend Jeannie Schroeder and many other relatives and friends. Harv was a local fashion icon, and long-time Willie Nelson fan who split her time between St. Paul, Laughlin NV and her cabin in Wisconsin. She was an early stewardess for the passenger service of the famed "Flying Tigers" and one of the first fragrance models. She worked until she was 80 years old. Harv joined the YDSL before she could vote and was a lifelong Democrat. She was a "500 series" bowler and an avid golfer; playing weekly until the age of 91. Harv loved the State Fair and never missed a year. This year you can find her blue Memorial Bench in the park by the Grandstand! She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed but she leaves a long life of great memories to be cherished. #NanaStrong Visitation Tuesday, July 30th from 4p-8p at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday July 31st 10a with visitation prior at the Church of the Assumption, St. Paul Interment at Calvary Cemetery following the reception.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019