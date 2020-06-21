Age 91 of Inver Grove Heights Born in Randolph, MN, passed away peacefully on May 26th. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Mary Doffing, brother Jerry, sister Alene & son Bradley. Survived by brother Richard, children, Luanne (Tim), Jodi (Jamie) & Joe Marty, 7 grandchildren, Meghan, Matthew, Tim II, Maighdlin, Justin, Alex & Audrey, 3 great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Athena & Declan. Lucille was a graduate of St. Benedicts' majoring in Math along with Minors in Physics, Philosophy & Education. She had a career as a Math Teacher & prior to that a bank teller & hospital receptionist. Join us to celebrate her life at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in West St. Paul, July 1st, with Visitation at 10am & Mass at 11am. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rosemount, followed by a gathering at Tops Tavern, 14533 Dodd Blvd., Kindly email Lu@ReMax.net or text 651.402.4150 if you plan to attend!