More Obituaries for Lucille STANCHFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. (Zelzer) STANCHFIELD

Lucille M. (Zelzer) STANCHFIELD Obituary
Age 97 of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Loving mother of Jo Ann (Richard) Hoffman, Rutherfordton, NC; Linda (Richard) Weber, Hunting Valley, OH; Raymond (Karen) Stanchfield, St. Paul, MN. Also survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great grand children and four great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed her many travels, she was an accomplished water colorist and she dearly loved her grandchildren. Private interment at Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to and the Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
