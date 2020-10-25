Age 93 Of St. Paul Passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Josephine; husband, Roger; brother, Donald; son-in-law, Edwin Holmen; brother-in-law, Robert Mechura. Mother of Joanne Holmen, Cheryl (Allan) Leach, Dianne LaFleur, Suzanne (Darold) Lewis, Laurie (Jerry Franchere) Quehl, and Mary (Frank Diaz) Quehl. Grandmother of Michael (Tia Johns) and Dena Holmen; Jennifer (Tim) Whitney; Amy (Wayne) Hennum; Laura (Jon) Mayville; Jacob (Jayme) LaFleur; Eric Johnston; Adam (Rebecca) Lewis; Gina Marie (Mex) Njugunah; and Andrew (Mary) Birchem. Great-grandmother of Jack, Natalie, and Abby Whitney; Greta and Odin Hennum; Alexis Mayville; Aimee and Caitlyn LaFleur, and Ashton Hagemeier; Benjamin, Abigail, Samuel, and Theodore Lewis; Jayden and Ethan Njugunah; and Roger Birchem. Sister of Dorothy Mechura, and Shirley (Jerold) Kiel. Visitation from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Monday, October 26th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave, N. Roseville; COVID restrictions apply. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM, at Holy Childhood Church, 1435 Midway Pkwy, St. Paul, with a committal at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following Mass.