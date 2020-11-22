1/1
Lucille Marie POLLNOW
Age 95, of Saint Paul, MN Passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 Lucille was born May 18, 1925. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John; brother, William Drinane; and sisters, Rita Barry and Jane Quinn. She is survived by her children Kathleen (Paul) Asleson and John Pollnow; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Please join us for her Funeral Mass on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, 10:30 am at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave E, St Paul, MN 55119. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
