Age 95, of Saint Paul, MN Passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 Lucille was born May 18, 1925. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John; brother, William Drinane; and sisters, Rita Barry and Jane Quinn. She is survived by her children Kathleen (Paul) Asleson and John Pollnow; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Please join us for her Funeral Mass on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, 10:30 am at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave E, St Paul, MN 55119. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com