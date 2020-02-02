|
Age 88, of St. Paul Died peacefully on January 28, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Vince; her parents, Alfred and Borghild Rustad; and her 6 siblings: Glenn, Millard, Joe, Duane, Allen and Helen. She will be greatly missed by her children, John (Reade) and Ann (Nick); grandson, Erik (Julie); great-grandchildren, Elin and Ethan, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Lue grew up in Lanesboro, MN speaking Norwegian at home. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where she met Vince. They moved to the St. Anthony Park neighborhood in St. Paul in 1955 to raise their family and lived there for the remainder of their lives. She worked at The Bibelot Shop in its early days and later worked at Wilson Library at the University of Minnesota where she used her language skills to catalog international materials. She loved life, having fun, and laughing. She loved parties and cooking big meals for family and friends. She loved music, especially jazz. She was a great dancer. When she was a girl, boys would drive miles to dance the Lindy with her. One of her favorite pastimes was to linger over a cup of coffee with friends or a crossword puzzle. But her heart belonged to her family and to all animals. She never met a dog she didn't instantly love. Private interment at Ft. Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the St. Paul Animal Humane Society, to your local animal rescue organization, Hospice Hope Fund c/o Regions Hospital Foundation or to the St. Anthony Park Home in St. Paul where she received loving care from all the nurses, aides and staff.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020