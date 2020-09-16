Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother Age 95, was called to her eternal resting place on September 12, 2020. She entered this world on February 25, 1925 in St. Paul, MN, born to Joseph and Johanna Hutterer. Preceded in death by loving husband William C. Unruh, children Catherine, Judy and Carol, Bob Horbach, Granddaughter, Kathleen, her many sisters and brothers, including her beloved twin Lorraine. She is survived by her children Roseanne Larsen (Steve), Ruth Gilbert (Gary Tavernier), William Unruh (Deb), Jane Auge (Bob), Mary Pease (Mike), John Unruh (Kari), son-in-law Larry Schomaker, 23 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Family funeral service limited to Unruh and Hutterer famlies due to COVID 19 restrictions. (Friends can view livestream at www.ststephenswsp.org
) Thursday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, St. Stephens Lutheran Church 1575 Charlton Ave. W. St. Paul (651-457-6541). Family interment Riverview Cemetery. Lucille was a faithful servant of God and looked forward to an everlasting life with our Lord and a joyful reunion with her family in Heaven. She will be sorely missed but very well remembered by her family and friends. As she always said "Goodbye for now". Memorials preferred to St. Stephens Lutheran Church.