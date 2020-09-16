1/1
Lucille UNRUH
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother Age 95, was called to her eternal resting place on September 12, 2020. She entered this world on February 25, 1925 in St. Paul, MN, born to Joseph and Johanna Hutterer. Preceded in death by loving husband William C. Unruh, children Catherine, Judy and Carol, Bob Horbach, Granddaughter, Kathleen, her many sisters and brothers, including her beloved twin Lorraine. She is survived by her children Roseanne Larsen (Steve), Ruth Gilbert (Gary Tavernier), William Unruh (Deb), Jane Auge (Bob), Mary Pease (Mike), John Unruh (Kari), son-in-law Larry Schomaker, 23 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Family funeral service limited to Unruh and Hutterer famlies due to COVID 19 restrictions. (Friends can view livestream at www.ststephenswsp.org) Thursday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, St. Stephens Lutheran Church 1575 Charlton Ave. W. St. Paul (651-457-6541). Family interment Riverview Cemetery. Lucille was a faithful servant of God and looked forward to an everlasting life with our Lord and a joyful reunion with her family in Heaven. She will be sorely missed but very well remembered by her family and friends. As she always said "Goodbye for now". Memorials preferred to St. Stephens Lutheran Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved