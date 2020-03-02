|
Age 54 Passed away suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents and sister. Survived by husband, Dan; son, Dylan; daughter, Ashley; sister, Laura and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Lucy was loved by so many, and will be deeply missed by her friends and community in which she raised her beautiful family for 25 years. The family asks that guests attending her celebration of life wear vibrant attire to honor her vibrant soul. Please keep Lucy and her family in your prayers. Visitation will be held at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth West St. Paul on Thursday, March 5th from 4:00-8:00pm, with Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, March 6th at 12:00 Noon at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 2, 2020