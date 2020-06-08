06-12-1958 - 06-6-2020 Lucy was born in Russia and came to Minnesota with her young son Dennis in 1992. A fashion designer in Russia, in America she excelled working as a tailor and as a jewelry designer. She had a real flair for fashion, and was complimented on everything from her jewelry, her dresses, and her glitzy high-heeled shoes. Lucy had the ability to bring sparkle to any occasion. She approached life with spirited optimism, and celebrated all the seasons of life with equal joy. Lucy was known for her contagious smile and good humor. She had strong opinions and was not afraid to express them. Plus, she was generally right. When visiting her family in San Diego, she felt a special kinship with the Pacific Ocean. Lucy and Robert, her partner of 25 years, spent time together enjoying movies, dancing, extensive travel (especially Caribbean cruises), and savoring fine food and wine. Lucy left this world far too soon for someone with her zest for life and loving heart. We are comforted by her conviction that God is real and present in all things. She was a devoted daughter and loving mother and sister. Her father Anatoly preceded her in death. Lucy is survived by her mother Larisa (St. Paul), son Dennis Stysis (San Diego), brother Igor Stysis (Irina) (San Diego), nieces Inessa and Alxie, and partner Robert Price (Minneapolis). Due to the Covid pandemic, services will be private. Hodroff-Epstein Memorial chapel 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 8, 2020.