June 12, 1958 — June 6, 2020 Lucy was born in Russia and came to Minnesota with her young son, Dennis in 1992. As a fashion designer in Russia, in America she excelled working as a tailor and as a jewelry designer. She had a real flair for fashion and was often complimented on her jewelry, dresses and glitzy high-heeled shoes. Lucy had the ability to bring sparkle to any occasion. She approached life with spirited optimism and with determination to do it her way. Lucy was known for her contagious smile and good humor. She had strong opinions and was not afraid to express them. Plus, she was generally right. When visiting her family in San Diego, she left a special kinship with the Pacific Ocean. She loved to go for long walks, but with Lucy, she usually combined those walks with a fitness regimen. She was upbeat, happy and her favorite saying was "Life is good". Lucy and her partner of 25 years, Robert spent time together enjoying movies, dancing, extensive travel (especially Caribbean cruises) and savoring fine food and wine. Lucy was a talented photographer and loved to take pictures of flowers, gardens and nature vistas then text them to her family and friends. She was a devoted and loving, daughter, mother and sister. Lucy left this world far too soon for someone with her zest for life and loving heart. We are comforted by her conviction that God is real and present in all things. Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Anatoly. She is survived by her mother, Larisa of St. Paul; son, Dennis Stysis of San Diego; brother, Igor (Irina) Stysis of San Diego; nieces, Inessa and Alexie; and partner, Robert Price of Minneapolis. Private services were held. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.