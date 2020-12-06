1/
Luella Elizabeth JELEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Saint Paul Passed away Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clemence; son, Scott and 11 siblings. Survived by children, Gregory, Cynthia (Mike) Bennett,and Michael; grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Bennett, Anthony (Jessica) Jelen and Shauna (Ryan) Schaub;and 1 great grandson, Aldrich Jelen. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday Dec. 9 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN. Visitation 3:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, Dec. 8 at HOLCOMB-HENRY - BOOM - PURCELL Funeral Home, 536 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask during visitation and funeral.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved