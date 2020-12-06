Age 91, of Saint Paul Passed away Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clemence; son, Scott and 11 siblings. Survived by children, Gregory, Cynthia (Mike) Bennett,and Michael; grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Bennett, Anthony (Jessica) Jelen and Shauna (Ryan) Schaub;and 1 great grandson, Aldrich Jelen. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday Dec. 9 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN. Visitation 3:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, Dec. 8 at HOLCOMB-HENRY - BOOM - PURCELL Funeral Home, 536 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask during visitation and funeral.