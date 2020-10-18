1/1
Luella "Lu" (Wolf) KOZIOL
1922 - 2020
Age 98, died in Eagan, Minnesota on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Luella was born on January 5, 1922 in Farming Township, MN to Andrew and Margareth (Mergen) Wolf. She worked 14 years as an RN at Doctors' Hospital and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington DC, and later at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. She married Frank Koziol on Oct. 26, 1957 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. As a longtime resident of St. Paul, she was very active in St. Casimir Church, always volunteering to help out with Altar and Rosary Society activities, school hot lunch, and funeral luncheons. She also volunteered for the Red Cross and Re- tired Sr. Volunteer Program (RSVP). Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Greg) Johnson; and grandchildren, Andrew, Michelle and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; 13 brothers and sisters, Ed, Katheryn, George, Ted, Joe, Mary, John, Carrie, Michael, Andy, Leo, Margaret and Helen. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Church of St. Casimir, 929 Jessamine Ave. E., St. Paul with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
