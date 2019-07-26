Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Luella M. (Perron) PARTLOW

Luella M. (Perron) PARTLOW Obituary
Loving Wife and Mother Passed away suddenly July 20, 2019 She is preceded in death by husband, Edward; daughters, Joyce and Susan; siblings, Fred (Pat), Tommy and Myrtle. Luella will be deeply missed by her daughter, Janet; brother, Leonard (Arlene); many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11AM Mon. 7/29/19 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Visitation 2-5PM Sun. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Riverview Cemetery. WULFF 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 26, 2019
