Loving Wife and Mother Passed away suddenly July 20, 2019 She is preceded in death by husband, Edward; daughters, Joyce and Susan; siblings, Fred (Pat), Tommy and Myrtle. Luella will be deeply missed by her daughter, Janet; brother, Leonard (Arlene); many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11AM Mon. 7/29/19 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Visitation 2-5PM Sun. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Riverview Cemetery. WULFF 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 26, 2019