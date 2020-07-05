Luella was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota on September 10, 1941, the daughter of Beatrice Johnson and Charles Ellis. As a young adult, Luella and Ronald moved to the Twin Cities with their children. They made their home in Minneapolis/St. Paul In her spare time, Luella loved to play Scrabble and card games, work on crossword puzzles, and go to the casino and play Bingo. She loved country music and dancing to Merle Haggard. Luella was a phenomenal seamstress and made many pieces for the kids growing up. Her family was the center of her life and she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed driving around in her Cadillac and traveling around the United States. She was a very outgoing woman whose unique personality will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Luella was an amazing, beautiful and intelligent mother, a wonderful and outstanding grandma, and an adoring and loving great-grandma who was known as "GG". Luella passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood while lovingly surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Ellis and Beatrice Johnson; her former husband, Ronald Kirsch; her sister, Marcy; and her life partner, Roy S. Hansen. She is survived by her sister, Charlene E. "Tiny" Vargas; her children, Michael Kirsch, Machele Gelo, (Randy "Charlie" Schmidt), Kristi Kirsch, Samantha (Brendon) Schram, Charles (Carol) Kirsch and Rhonda (Sebastian Cousins) Kirsch-Cousins; her closest family member, Dee Fairbanks; her grandchildren, Timothy (Cheryl) Carl, Cameron Kirsch, Austin Null, Tremaine (Sarah) Green, Dylan Farley, Robert Goodwin Jr., Jordan Goodwin, Cody Goodwin, Sheyenne Goodwin, Kelly Goodwin, Amber Goodwin, Amanda (Noah) Lynn, Morgan Tuttle, Katheryn Tuttle, Christopher Wanhala, Charles Kirsch, Nicholas Kirsch, Beau (Amanda) Fritz, Steven (Jessica) Robey Jr., and Kate'rina (Ryan) Kirsch-Robey; many, many great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ham Lake Lions Park, 1220 157th Avenue NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304.









