1998 - 2019
Age 21, of Henderson NV, died September 30, 2019 as a result of a tragic accident. He was born February 27, 1998 in St. Paul Minnesota. Luke is survived by his loving father Phil Hendrickson, mother Steffanie. Also survived by his paternal grandmother Sally Hendrickson and his girlfriend Valerie. Luke has many uncles, aunts and cousins that will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Kenny Hendrickson and Great Grandma Faye Karger. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2019
