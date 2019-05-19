Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luke DELANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke Joshua DELANEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luke Joshua DELANEY Obituary
"Luke the Lion" Infant son of Kelsey and Jack Delaney, brother of Lily January 11, 2019 — May 15, 2019 Our Precious Boy used his incredible strength to live a beautiful four months. He blessed us with his perfect soul and heart of a lion. He was truly a miracle. He spent his last days at home in the tender loving care of his family. Luke is survived by his parents and sister, grandparents Crystal & Tracy Crocker, Jane & Frank (Chip) Delaney, 3 great grandmothers, 11 aunts and uncles, 7 cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House or Prenatal Partners for Life.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.