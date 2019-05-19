|
"Luke the Lion" Infant son of Kelsey and Jack Delaney, brother of Lily January 11, 2019 — May 15, 2019 Our Precious Boy used his incredible strength to live a beautiful four months. He blessed us with his perfect soul and heart of a lion. He was truly a miracle. He spent his last days at home in the tender loving care of his family. Luke is survived by his parents and sister, grandparents Crystal & Tracy Crocker, Jane & Frank (Chip) Delaney, 3 great grandmothers, 11 aunts and uncles, 7 cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House or Prenatal Partners for Life.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019