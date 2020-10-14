1/
Luke PUTZLER
Age 41, of White Bear Lake Passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 9, 2020. He was born November 20, 1978 in Aurora, IL to Charles and Denise Putzler. He is survived by his son, Zane, of White Bear Lake; mother, Denise Putzler of Yorkville, IL; brother, Jake (Karen) Putzler of Sugar Grove, IL; nephews and nieces, Jacob, Ricky, Noelle, and Clara Putzler. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Putzler. The Putzler family would like to express their sincere thanks to Emily and Eddie Hoffman for their assistance and support during this difficult time. A walk through visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020, 5:00-7:00 P.M. with a time of sharing at 6:30pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96, White Bear. The time of sharing will be livestreamed on Luke's obituary page at bradshawfuneral. com. Private interment Incarnation Cemetery. 651-407-8300





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
