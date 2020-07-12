March 5, 1924 — July 6, 2020 Passed in peace at the age of 96. Preceded in death by his lovely wife, Vivian (Vee) Thorkelson Fjelstad and his dear companion Gloria Lund. And his siblings Ruth (Don Teisberg), Ralph (Margaret), Arnhild (Palmer Wermager) and Solveig. Survived by and loving father of Mark (Charmaine Wright) and Margo (Brian Egerman), sister-in-law, Mil Johnson, and Lucy Crea, exceptional and caring assistant. Also survived by Gloria's daughters, Linda (Steve Aasen), Susan (Jay Hoffman) and Roxy (Dan Murray) and her grand children and great grandchildren. Luther was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin, to Rev Rudolph Fjelstad and Gena Loken Fjelstad. He graduated from Moorhead High School and Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota. Luther entered the United States Navy and served in World War II in the Philippines. After returning from the service he completed his education, including studies at North Dakota State University. Luther loved to work and he had two very distinct careers. First was public education. He served as a Superintendent of Schools in Wells, New Ulm and South Washington County schools. A change to school bond facilitation brought him to Springsted Incorporated. He retired quietly at age 85. Luther will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving and generous giver of advice, a dedicated school administrator and public finance advisor, a tremendous joke and story teller, and a very avid participant in all conversational topics. Luther was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorials preferred to Concordia College, Deep Portage Conservation Fund, Norwegian American Historical Association or Presbyterian Homes Foundation. Services are pending. Arrangements are being managed by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home. Future service information will be made available on the Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home website. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com