Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Luther Paul MIKKELSON Obituary
8/27/1965 - 2/15/2020 Preceded in death by grandparents, The Rev. Sigvard and Mildred Tweeten, and Martin ("Mike") and Laura Mikkelson. Survived by parents, The Rev. Dr. John and Muriel Mikkelson, siblings, Sara (Michael) Kyle, Erick (Leann) Mikkelson and Ann (James) Jorgenson, beloved nieces, Laura Kyle (Ryan) Thilquist, Helen Kyle, Ellyn, Emily and Grace Mikkelson and Kathryn Jorgenson. Luther's sly, witty sense of humor and unassuming, caring presence will live on in those who knew and loved him. Memorial Service, 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to service. The Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119. Memorials preferred to Refuge Farms, Spring Valley, WI, Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Menomonie, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
