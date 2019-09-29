|
Entered into Eternal Life on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 92. Waiting for him at Heaven's Gate, his wife, Anna; and sons, Jim and Jon. Vern is survived by loving children, Jerry (Lisa), Julie (Jeff) and JoAnn; 7 grandchildren; 5 1/2 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis; and many other relatives & friends. Vern was a devoted lifelong member & servant of the Catholic Church. He loved good food, especially Sunday church dinners, and watching auto racing. Visitation beginning at 9AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM on Tuesday, Oct. 1st at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Austin, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019