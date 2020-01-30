Home

Lyle A. OLSON

Lyle A. OLSON Obituary
Age 84, of Brainerd Died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of life will be held early summer of 2020. Lyle A., the son of Ernest and Ruby (Johnson) Olson, was born on October 4, 1935 in Fargo, ND. Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force. He later was employed by AT&T for many years where he was able to travel often. He is survived by his wife, June Olson; four children, Deborah Jones, Sharon Schultz, Mike Olson and Teresa Deszamp; brother, Irvin Olson; sister, Beverly Rodriguez; and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 30, 2020
