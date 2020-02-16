|
Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. Survived by wife, Joanne; children, Jenny (Michael) Staff & David Skandel; step-children, Cindy Archerd, Bill H. Archerd & Laura (Chris) Haas; grandchildren, Courtney, Peyson & Emerson; and sisters, Patty Glonchak & Linda O'Hara. Lyle was a proud member of the 1960 U of M Football National Championship team. Following graduation, he served in the Air Force. Lyle retired from Unisys after a long career as a systems analyst. Private services will be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020